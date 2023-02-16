Ryan Rayno signs his NLI with Kentucky Wesleyan

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - Logan County senior running back Ryan Rayno signed his Letter of Intent to continue his academic and athletic career at Kentucky Wesleyan College.

“It’s awesome,” Rayno said. “Knowing that I get to go somewhere and be a part of another family is going to be something I’m looking forward to.”

Rayno finished his senior season with 2,052 rushing yards on 258 carries and 24 touchdowns, averaging 158 rushing yards a game. He talked about how his family reacted when he received the offer.

“They were really stoked,” he said. “I got the offer when we were on the visit or that’s when he [coach] told us that’s what he wanted and I think the next day at home I decided that’s where I wanted to be. and everybody was pretty hype, jumping around.”

One of the main reasons he chose to attend KWC was the coaching staff.

“Definitely the coaches was a big part of it. The coaches are very team oriented, players first. It’s more about the relationship than it is a dictatorship and that’s just what I was looking for.”

Ryan isn’t the only player in the Bowling Green area that will be playing football at KWC. KJ Hardesty from South Warren will also be playing there as well and Rayno said he’s excited to be on the same side of the ball and be on the same team as the guys who were hitting him and giving him a hard time is something he’s looking forward to.

He’s known to be used in multiple positions on the field besides running back but Ryan knows that’s what he wants to play, so his goal is to stay in the backfield. Rayno spoke on the surreal moment of signing to play college ball along side three of his teammates.

“We’ve been talking about this since like sixth grade, when we started. Sitting there today and looking over there and seeing three of my other friends that I grew up playing the sport with also getting to go and follow their dreams with football, there’s nothing like it.”

His favorite moment being in the Cougars uniform is winning the region beating Spencer County 52-14, and getting to the quarterfinals of the KHSAA 4A State Tournament when it was suppose to be “rebuild” year for the program.

