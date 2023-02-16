Ryan Seacrest to leave ‘Live with Kelly and Ryan’

Ryan Seacrest arrives at the the 2021 Jingle Ball Los Angeles at the Forum on Friday, Dec. 3,...
Ryan Seacrest arrives at the the 2021 Jingle Ball Los Angeles at the Forum on Friday, Dec. 3, 2021, in Inglewood, Calif.(Photo by Richard Shotwell/Invision/AP)
By Gray News staff
Published: Feb. 16, 2023 at 8:47 AM CST|Updated: 14 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(Gray News) - “Live with Kelly and Ryan” co-host Ryan Seacrest announced on the show Thursday that this would be his final season.

Seacrest is in his sixth season with the morning show since joining in 2017. He will be stepping down in the spring, CNN reported.

“Live” executive producer Michael Gelman said in a statement that Mark Consuelos, Kelly Ripa’s husband and an occasional guest host, is set to take over co-hosting duties.

Copyright 2023 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

WKU Police
WKU student claims negligence by university in new lawsuit
James Edward Scott, 24, was arrested after officials found meth, drug paraphernalia inside a...
Barren Co. man arrested after investigation by drug task force
Officers and detectives say the suspect was driving a Ford F-150
Crime Stoppers: Thief steals ATM with forklift
Bowling Green man charged after lighter was mistaken as a gun
Multiple rounds of strong to severe storms possible
FIRST ALERT Weather Day Thursday

Latest News

Olaplex is being sued for allegedly causing hair loss.
Olaplex sued for allegedly causing hair loss
Global rescue and engineering teams are helping to recover survivors, find bodies and assess...
UN official warns of rising earthquake death toll in Syria
A woman raises her hand with a question during a town hall meeting at East Palestine High...
EPA chief to hear from Ohio residents about toxic train spill
The producer price data measures inflation before it reaches consumers.
US wholesale inflation slows, but price pressures re-emerge