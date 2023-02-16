Ryland Nichols and Kadin Switzer sign their NLI to Campbellsville

Logan County seniors, and cousins, Ryland Nichols and Kadin Switzer signed their Letters of...
By Kaden Gaylord-Day
Published: Feb. 15, 2023 at 7:23 PM CST|Updated: 41 minutes ago
“I woke up instantly this morning completely nervous but I was excited,” Nichols said. “I’ve been waiting for this day for a long time. I’ve always dreamed of playing college football, at the next level. It’s been a really big day.”

“We’ve played on the same team together since preschool, we’ve played together forever,” Switzer joked. “Now going to the same college...it’s exciting.”

Nichols talked about what went into their decision to choose Campbellsville.

“We both loved the campus. We thought it was just perfect for us, more homey feeling. I went and talked tot he coaches and they felt down to earth and they were really relatable and I really loved the place when I was there.”

Not only are Ryland and Kadin teammates but they’re also cousins, which made the decision to both attend Campbellsville even easier.

“Of course, I see Ryland gets an offer from Campbellsville,” Switzer said. “We started talking, I get one, and then it was like as soon as we both got one, and we talked, we just knew that it had to be done.”

The family members are most excited about being in a new community and being able to explore it together.

“For me, it’s getting to know new people. It’s a fresh start. We’ll only know each other,” Switzer said.

“Me personally, I’ve lived in Russellville, Kentucky my whole life so I am ready to get out and adventure and see what the world has to offer,” Nichols said.

Both of them had the same favorite moment in a cougars uniform, when they beat Spencer County 52-14 in the Regional Final to get to the KHSAA 4A State Semifinals. Additionally, Kadin talked about when the Cougars battled against Franklin-Simpson in 2021, the day before 9/11. Switzer loved the “beautiful” ceremony before the game and the fact Logan County won on a game winning field goal.

You can catch Ryland and Kadin in the Tigers uniform next Fall.

