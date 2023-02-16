Scottsville PD needs the public’s help in locating 2 missing juveniles

Missing juveniles Layla Ferguson and Karlee Roberson of Scottsville, Ky
Missing juveniles Layla Ferguson and Karlee Roberson of Scottsville, Ky(Scottsville Police Department)
By Kelly Austin
Published: Feb. 16, 2023 at 9:44 AM CST
SCOTTSVILLE, Ky. (WBKO) - The Scottville Police Department needs your help in locating two juveniles who are missing, possibly runaways.

Layla Ferguson and Karlee Roberson were last seen at Allen County High School on Wednesday, Feb. 15.

If you have any information on the whereabouts of Layla and Karlee, please contact the Allen County Sheriff’s Office at 270-237-3210.

