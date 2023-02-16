Strong to severe storms possible through this afternoon!

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - Several rounds of thunderstorms are expected through this morning and afternoon. The timing for the strongest storms is 10am-4pm.

Strong to severe storms are possible through this afternoon!

A FIRST ALERT Weather Day has been issued for Thursday. Expect one round of thunderstorms to develop overnight. This round could be noisy with lots of lightning, gusty winds, and heavy downpours. A few storms overnight may approach severe limits, with hail and an isolated spin-up possible.

On Thursday, a sharp cold front marches into the region producing more showers and thunderstorms. An Enhanced Risk for severe storms exists for most of the region. Some storms could produce damaging wind gusts, hail, and isolated tornadoes. Localized flooding is also possible. Highs will be warm around 70 before temperatures crash Thursday night behind the cold front.

Bowling Green 3 day forecast: .

THURSDAY: Showers and thunderstorms likely. Few storms could be strong to severe. Windy and warm. High 70. Low 31. Winds S at 20, gusts to 40 mph.

FRIDAY: Much colder, mostly sunny. High 42. Low 22. Winds NW at 10 mph.

SATURDAY: Partly cloudy, warmer. High 50. Low 31. Winds SW at 9 mph.

Today’s Climate Info for Bowling Green:

Normal High: 51

Normal Low: 31

Record High Today: 77 (1911)

Record Low Today: -7 (1958)

Sunrise: 6:33 a.m.

Sunset: 5:27 p.m.

Precipitation:

Yesterday: 0.22″

So Far This Month: 2.10″ (-1.88″)

So Far This Year: 5.74″ (-0.70″)

Monthly Snowfall: T″

Seasonal Snowfall: T

