WATCH: Woman fights off attacker in apartment complex gym

HILLSBOROUGH COUNTY, Fla. - A Florida woman shares how she fought off an attacker in an apartment complex's gym.

According to the Hillsborough County Sheriff’s Office, the incident occurred at the Inwood Park Apartment Complex on Jan. 22.

Deputies said they were called to investigate an assault and when they arrived 24-year-old Nashali Alma told them she escaped a man who attacked her in the gym.

Alma said she was exercising alone before letting the suspect into the gym. She explained that she opened the door for him because he was someone she’d seen previously there.

However, as she continued her workout, the suspect, later identified as 25-year-old Xavier Thomas-Jones, approached her and attempted to grab her waist.

Alma said she yelled at Thomas-Jones and demanded he gets away from her, but he continued to chase her around the gym.

Authorities said the suspect then grabbed Alma and pinned her on the floor.

According to Alma, she continued to fight him off while attempting to call 911 and he eventually released his grip.

Alma said she then immediately ran out of the gym to a nearby apartment.

The sheriff’s office reports that deputies were able to track Thomas-Jones down and arrest him in less than 24 hours.

After the ordeal, Alma said she wanted to speak out about her experience and encourage other women who’ve dealt with similar incidents to not stay quiet.

“I would tell every woman always to keep fighting, never give up,” she said. “As long as you fight back and show him that you’re strong and you’re not giving up, I believe it’s possible to escape.”

Hillsborough County Sheriff Chad Chronister called Alma’s actions inspiring.

“I was disgusted by the suspect’s actions, how he preyed on this young woman,” Chronister said. “This woman’s strength, courage, and determination are inspiring. I know that her bravery to share this story will impact the lives of many other women.”

The sheriff’s office said Thomas-Jones is facing charges that include sexual battery, false imprisonment and kidnapping.

“It’s better to reach out to law enforcement sooner than later. The sooner they have the information, the sooner they can catch that person,” Alma said.

