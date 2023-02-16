WKU Softball to play at the Carolina Classic

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - WKU Softball is set for week two of the 2023 season as the Hilltoppers will travel down to Columbia, South Carolina to play in the Carolina Classic this weekend.

Hosted by the Gamecocks, the Tops are scheduled to play Delaware and East Tennessee on Friday, a night match up with George Washington on Saturday, and round out the tournament playing Campbell and host South Carolina on Sunday.

This weekend’s meetings will be the first match ups of WKU against Delaware and George Washington in program history.

The series between the ETSU Buccaneers and Hilltoppers is tied one apiece, while WKU holds the 3-0 upper edge against Campbell.

The third Power 5 opponent this season and first from the SEC, South Carolina and the Tops have met twice, both games going to the Gamecocks.

The Hilltoppers got great hits off of tough teams in Florida at The Spring Games last weekend.

Facing two teams in the top-50 RPI, senior Brylee Hage gained a hit in all five games for the Hilltoppers last week, including a perfect three-for-three at the plate against Minnesota Friday morning.

The center-fielder is tied with catcher Randi Drinnon leading the Red and White with a .500 batting average thus far in the season.

WKU’s roster features two fifth-year seniors, Taylor Davis and transfer Faith Hegh for the 2023 season.

As well as four seniors: Katie Gardner, Brylee Hage, Taylor Sanders, and TJ Webster, who have all elected to return to The Hill with fifth-year eligibility.

Additionally, the Hilltoppers see six returners from the C-USA Tournament Championship game, as well as adding six freshmen and Auburn transfer Kelsey Schmidt.

Streaming will be available only for the Hilltopper’s Sunday match up with South Carolina. The game will be broadcast on SECN+.

Copyright 2023 WBKO. All rights reserved.