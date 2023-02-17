BGMU says Ohio train derailment has no effect on Warren County water

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - Officials at Bowling Green Municipal Utilities say that the recent train derailment in East Palestine, Ohio has had no effect on water quality in Warren County.

“If we had found a chemical like this type of material, vinyl chloride, in the water we actually maintain a supply of powdered activated carbon to act as an absorbent, and this would take the material out of the water as part of our normal treatment process,” said Treatment Plants Superintendent for BGMU, Doug Kimbler.

Vinyl chloride, a gas used in the creation of PVC pipes, is the main chemical of concern in train derailments. Officials on-site at the derailment performed a controlled burn of the substance. However, many residents near the disaster have reported wildlife and livestock suddenly dying due to exposure to hazardous materials.

Kimbler said, “The impact on animals can be anything from attacking the mucus membranes in the nose or throat, it would also obviously injure their eyes also.”

The chemical is also a known carcinogen, causing liver, lung, and brain cancers. Vinyl chloride is only one of many hazardous materials released by derailment.

“While it’s very terrible for the people that are there, they are in a different watershed from us. The air plume from the fire is going in a completely different direction,” said Kimbler. “So there’s been zero impact to our water at this time, nor do we expect there to be an impact.”

BGMU treats the water for all of Warren County collecting water from Barren River, then sending it through a series of filters and chemical treatments before being made available to customers. Warren County residents either receive water directly from BGMU, or through Warren County Water District, which purchases the water from BGMU.

“Our water is safe, there is no issue with our water, nor will there be an issue with it. When in doubt, contact us, contact the Warren County Water District, and do not believe everything that you see on social media,” Kimbler said.

