A cold shot for Friday!

Wind chills plunge into the 20s Friday morning
By Shane Holinde
Updated: 11 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - Storms brought flooding rains and isolated severe weather to South-Central KY Thursday. The storms are over. Now, get set for a MUCH colder Friday!

Quick warmup by the weekend

Clouds hang tight into Friday with blustery NW winds making for a chilly day! Highs will struggle to get out of the 30s with wind chills staying in the 20s for most of the day. Friday night looks frigid with lows near 20.

We’ll warm right back up this weekend as south breezes take over. Saturday’s temps will be near normal with 60s coming back Sunday. The weekend itself looks dry before shower chances return for President’s Day (Monday). Much of next week appears unsettled with shower chances to go with mild temperatures each day.

Bowling Green 3 day forecast: .

FRIDAY: Much colder, mostly cloudy. A stray snow flurry possible. High 40. Low 20. Winds NW at 10 mph.

SATURDAY: Mostly sunny, warmer. High 50. Low 31. Winds SW at 9 mph.

SUNDAY: A mix of sun and clouds. Warmer. High 61. Low 45. Winds SW at 12 mph.

Today’s Climate Info for Bowling Green:

Today’s High: 66

Today’s Low: 61

Normal High: 51

Normal Low: 31

Record High: 77 (2011)

Record Low: -1 (1958)

Today’s Precip: 1.78″R

Monthly Precip: 2.00″ (-0.25″)

Yearly Precip: 5.04″ (+0.93″)

Today’s Snowfall: 0.0″

Monthly Snowfall: T

Seasonal Snowfall: 2.5″

Today’s Sunset: 5:27 p.m.

Tomorrow’s Sunrise: 6:32 a.m.

Copyright 2023 WBKO. All rights reserved.

Most Read

James Edward Scott, 24, was arrested after officials found meth, drug paraphernalia inside a...
Barren Co. man arrested after investigation by drug task force
WKU Police
WKU student claims negligence by university in new lawsuit
Officers and detectives say the suspect was driving a Ford F-150
Crime Stoppers: Thief steals ATM with forklift
Missing juveniles Layla Ferguson and Karlee Roberson of Scottsville, Ky
Scottsville PD needs the public’s help in locating 2 missing juveniles
Anthony Stovall, an ACSHS student created a lifelike Rubik's Cube portrait for his "promposal".
Allen County-Scottsville student creates “promposal” with Rubik’s Cubes

Latest News

Wind chills plunging into the 20s Friday morning!
A cold shot for Friday!
Strong to severe storms are possible through this afternoon!
Strong to severe storms possible through this afternoon!
Strong to severe storms are possible through this afternoon!
Strong to severe storms are possible through this afternoon!
Multiple rounds of strong to severe storms possible
FIRST ALERT Weather Day Thursday