A cold shot for Friday!

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - Storms brought flooding rains and isolated severe weather to South-Central KY Thursday. The storms are over. Now, get set for a MUCH colder Friday!

Quick warmup by the weekend

Clouds hang tight into Friday with blustery NW winds making for a chilly day! Highs will struggle to get out of the 30s with wind chills staying in the 20s for most of the day. Friday night looks frigid with lows near 20.

We’ll warm right back up this weekend as south breezes take over. Saturday’s temps will be near normal with 60s coming back Sunday. The weekend itself looks dry before shower chances return for President’s Day (Monday). Much of next week appears unsettled with shower chances to go with mild temperatures each day.

FRIDAY: Much colder, mostly cloudy. A stray snow flurry possible. High 40. Low 20. Winds NW at 10 mph.

SATURDAY: Mostly sunny, warmer. High 50. Low 31. Winds SW at 9 mph.

SUNDAY: A mix of sun and clouds. Warmer. High 61. Low 45. Winds SW at 12 mph.

Today’s Climate Info for Bowling Green:

Today’s High: 66

Today’s Low: 61

Normal High: 51

Normal Low: 31

Record High: 77 (2011)

Record Low: -1 (1958)

Today’s Precip: 1.78″R

Monthly Precip: 2.00″ (-0.25″)

Yearly Precip: 5.04″ (+0.93″)

Today’s Snowfall: 0.0″

Monthly Snowfall: T

Seasonal Snowfall: 2.5″

Today’s Sunset: 5:27 p.m.

Tomorrow’s Sunrise: 6:32 a.m.

