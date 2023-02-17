Colder Air Slides in Friday

Much Colder Today
By Matthew Stephens
Published: Feb. 17, 2023 at 5:08 AM CST|Updated: 30 minutes ago
BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - After heavy rains Thursday, clouds will hang tight this morning with blustery NW winds making for a chilly day! Highs will struggle to get out of the 30s with wind chills staying in the 20s for most of the day. Friday night looks frigid with lows near 20.

We’ll warm right back up this weekend as south breezes take over. Saturday’s temps will be near normal with 60s coming back Sunday. The weekend itself looks dry before shower chances return for President’s Day (Monday). Much of next week appears unsettled with shower chances to go with mild temperatures each day.

Bowling Green 3 day forecast: .

FRIDAY: Much colder, mostly cloudy. A stray snow flurry possible. High 39. Low 22. Winds NW at 14 mph.

SATURDAY: Mostly sunny, warmer. High 50. Low 36. Winds SW at 6 mph.

SUNDAY: A mix of sun and clouds. Warmer. High 61. Low 45. Winds SW at 16 mph.

Copyright 2023 WBKO. All rights reserved.

