Coyote sightings increase in Kentucky during winter mating season

Coyote
Coyote(Melissa McGaw / NC Wildlife Resources Commission)
By 14 News Staff
Published: Feb. 17, 2023 at 12:04 PM CST|Updated: 20 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

FRANKFORT, Ky. (WFIE) - The Kentucky Department of Fish and Wildlife Resources say that coyotes have become more active during the winter mating season.

Reported sightings have increased in rural and urban areas across Kentucky as a result of the winter mating season, which peaks in February and March.

Wildlife biologist for the Kentucky Department of Fish and Wildlife Resources, Laura Palmer, says these sightings usually increase through July.

“Coyote sightings typically increase this time of year when they are mating, and through July when they are raising pups,” said Palmer. “Human conflicts can be avoided by having a basic understanding of these wild animals.”

Kentucky Department of Fish and Wildlife Resources says suggests to plug holes under fences, block access to crawl spaces and fences around yards and gardens to help avoid coyotes.

Pet owners should turn on outside lights and check the yard for unwanted animals before letting their pet outside.

Coyotes have been common in Kentucky for at least the past 50 years and are found in every state, except Hawaii.

Copyright 2023 WFIE. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Police in Indiana say a 13-year-old boy was found shot to death in front of a church.
Police: 13-year-old found shot to death in front of church
Robert Watkins, 32, was arrested following an investigation of an overdose death in Bowling...
Drug overdose investigation leads to Bowling Green man’s arrest
State Representative files legislation to remove Confederate holidays from state law
Protective order placed on Glasgow Detective following investigation
Sightings in Rural Kentucky areas have increased with the start of mating season.
Coyote sightings increase with winter mating season

Latest News

Deford Bailey
Grand Ole Opry apologizes to Deford Bailey
Protective Order Issued Against Glasgow Detective
Protective Order Issued Against Glasgow Detective
Protective order placed on Glasgow Detective following investigation
Fraternities and sororities from the NPHC performed in front of the students at BGJHS. They...
WKU National Pan-Hellenic Council showcases talents, cultural display at Bowling Green Jr. High
Robert Watkins, 32, was arrested following an investigation of an overdose death in Bowling...
Drug overdose investigation leads to Bowling Green man’s arrest