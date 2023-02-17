Gov. Beshear orders flags to half-staff in honor of Tennessee National Guard Pilots

FRANKFORT, Ky. (WBKO) - Gov. Andy Beshear has ordered flags at all state buildings lowered to half-staff, effective immediately, until sunset on Monday, Feb. 20, in honor of two Tennessee National Guard pilots killed in a UH-60 Blackhawk helicopter crash in Alabama on Wednesday.

One of the pilots, Chief Warrant Officer 3 Danny Randolph of Murfreesboro, Tennessee, participated in search and rescue efforts following the floods in Eastern Kentucky in July 2022.

“We mourn the loss of these heroes and join with Tennessee in honoring their lives and their commitment to their fellow Americans,” Beshear said.

All individuals, businesses, organizations and government agencies are encouraged to join in this tribute. Additional flag status information is available at governor.ky.gov/flag-status.

