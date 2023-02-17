Gov. Beshear orders flags to half-staff in honor of Tennessee National Guard Pilots

Chief Warrant Officer 3 Danny Randolph of Murfreesboro, Tennessee, and Chief Warrant Officer 3...
Chief Warrant Officer 3 Danny Randolph of Murfreesboro, Tennessee, and Chief Warrant Officer 3 Daniel Wadham of Joelton, Tennessee, were killed when the UH-60 Black Hawk helicopter crashed during a training flight near Huntsville, Alabama.(Tennessee National Guard)
By Will Whaley
Published: Feb. 17, 2023 at 10:35 AM CST|Updated: 29 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

FRANKFORT, Ky. (WBKO) - Gov. Andy Beshear has ordered flags at all state buildings lowered to half-staff, effective immediately, until sunset on Monday, Feb. 20, in honor of two Tennessee National Guard pilots killed in a UH-60 Blackhawk helicopter crash in Alabama on Wednesday.

One of the pilots, Chief Warrant Officer 3 Danny Randolph of Murfreesboro, Tennessee, participated in search and rescue efforts following the floods in Eastern Kentucky in July 2022.

“We mourn the loss of these heroes and join with Tennessee in honoring their lives and their commitment to their fellow Americans,” Beshear said.

All individuals, businesses, organizations and government agencies are encouraged to join in this tribute. Additional flag status information is available at governor.ky.gov/flag-status.

Copyright 2023 WBKO. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Missing juveniles Layla Ferguson and Karlee Roberson of Scottsville, Ky
UPDATE: Allen County teens found safe
James Edward Scott, 24, was arrested after officials found meth, drug paraphernalia inside a...
Barren Co. man arrested after investigation by drug task force
Strong to severe storms are possible through this afternoon!
Strong to severe storms possible through this afternoon!
Officers and detectives say the suspect was driving a Ford F-150
Crime Stoppers: Thief steals ATM with forklift
A man was shot and killed this week after deputies say he entered a woman’s home armed with a...
67-year-old woman shoots, kills armed intruder in her home, deputies say

Latest News

Elliana Beard
WKU student to compete in Miss Kentucky USA
View from the Hill: “By Parties Unknown”
View from the Hill: “By Parties Unknown”
More changes to come to Dugas Community Park in Allen County
More changes to come to Dugas Community Park in Allen County
The facts about Kentucky's abortion ban
The facts about Kentucky's abortion ban