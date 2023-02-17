Hardin County man charged with 100 counts of child pornography possession, distribution

Stephen Heinrich was arrested following an investigation searching for offenders sharing child sexual abuse material.(Hardin County Detention Center)
By Dustin Vogt
Published: Feb. 17, 2023 at 2:44 PM CST|Updated: 18 hours ago
RADCLIFF, Ky. (WAVE) - A 60-year-old man from Radcliff has been charged for dozens of counts of possession and distribution of child pornography.

Stephen Heinrich was arrested following an investigation searching for offenders sharing child sexual abuse material, according to an arrest report.

The investigation began on Sept. 27 by detectives with the Kentucky Office of the Attorney General. An IP address associated with Heinrich was found on a peer-to-peer download including child pornography.

Detectives executed a search warrant on Nov. 7 and entered Heinrich’s home through an unlocked front door.

According to the arrest report, they located a computer that was powered on, unlocked and had an internet browser open. One of the tabs had naked photos of underaged girls displayed.

Another video was discovered on the computer showing an adult man perform a sex act on a girl believed to be 8-9 years old.

Detectives said a number of pornographic files involving children were located on the computer, which was found in the front room of the home surrounded by medicine bottles and paperwork belonging to Heinrich.

Heinrich was arraigned on Jan. 24, where a judge placed his bond at $200,000 and ordered no contact with anyone under the age of 18 and no internet access.

He is due back in court on Feb. 28.

Copyright 2023 WAVE. All rights reserved.

