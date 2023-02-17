Houdini, the I-65 goat, enjoying life at Broadbent Wildlife Sanctuary

Photo provided by Broadbent Wildlife Sanctuary.
Photo provided by Broadbent Wildlife Sanctuary.(WAVE News)
By WAVE Staff
Published: Feb. 17, 2023 at 9:34 AM CST|Updated: 23 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Kentucky’s favorite goat is enjoying life at Broadbent Wildlife Sanctuary!

Check out this picture of Houdini posing next to a I-65 sign at his habitat.

You’ll remember Houdini was a fixture on the interstate in Hardin County for years, until he was hit by a car in 2019 and badly fractured his leg.

The sanctuary posted on Facebook Thursday that Houdini is living his best life with his family and friends at the site.

Copyright 2023 WAVE. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Police in Indiana say a 13-year-old boy was found shot to death in front of a church.
Police: 13-year-old found shot to death in front of church
Robert Watkins, 32, was arrested following an investigation of an overdose death in Bowling...
Drug overdose investigation leads to Bowling Green man’s arrest
State Representative files legislation to remove Confederate holidays from state law
Protective order placed on Glasgow Detective following investigation
Sightings in Rural Kentucky areas have increased with the start of mating season.
Coyote sightings increase with winter mating season