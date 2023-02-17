Mild temperatures this weekend

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - A very cold Friday with a few flurries flying around, but the cold will not last!

Temperatures will stay mild through next week

Saturday will be mostly sunny with highs topping out in the lower 50s. Sunday will be even warmer with highs in the 60s and a warm SW breeze. Rain chances will move into the area by President’s Day, Monday, and will stick around through the end of next week. High temperatures will be in the 70s by the end of next week with lows in the 50s. There will be some dry time in between next-week’s rain-makers if you want to get outside and enjoy the spring-like temperatures.

Bowling Green 3 day forecast: .

SATURDAY: Mostly sunny, warmer. High 50. Low 31. Winds SW at 9 mph.

SUNDAY: A mix of sun and clouds. Warmer. High 61. Low 45. Winds SW at 12 mph.

MONDAY: Mild with scattered showers. High 61. Low 48. Winds SW at 10 mph.

Today’s Climate Info for Bowling Green:

Today’s High: 41

Today’s Low: 33

Normal High: 52

Normal Low: 32

Record High: 79 (1927)

Record Low: -9 (1958)

Today’s Precip: T

Monthly Precip: 2.00″ (-0.39″)

Yearly Precip: 6.82″ (+0.79″)

Today’s Snowfall: 0.0″

Monthly Snowfall: T

Seasonal Snowfall: 2.5″

Today’s Sunset: 5:28 p.m.

Tomorrow’s Sunrise: 6:31 a.m.

Copyright 2023 WBKO. All rights reserved.