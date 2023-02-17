Natcher Elementary Beta Club presents $3,000 donation to scholarship honoring school’s first custodian

By Lauren McCally
Published: Feb. 17, 2023 at 12:31 PM CST
BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - During the Friday morning assembly at Natcher Elementary School, students with the Beta Club presented a $3,000 donation to the school’s Carl Sweeney Memorial Scholarship.

The scholarship was created a few years ago in memory of Mr. Sweeney who was Natcher Elementary’s first custodian.

“He was a very good person. He was a leader,” Sixth grade Natcher Beta Club Member, Avery Lyons said.

Many members of Mr. Sweeney’s family were there when the large check was brought into the school assembly by the Beta Club. Sweeney’s youngest son, Greg said it was a special moment for him and his family to be able to be there.

“My dad spent a lot of time at Natcher Elementary,” Greg said, “All the faculty and students loved him...It’s not the job you do, but the people you affect while you’re doing the job.”

The scholarship proceeds will help benefit future graduates of Natcher Elementary who attend Western Kentucky University.

Big Red and WKU College Heights Foundation members were also in attendance.

