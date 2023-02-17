Pentatonix getting Walk of Fame star, beatboxing member from Owensboro
OWENSBORO, Ky. (WFIE) - An Owensboro native is about to get a star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame, along with is a cappella group Pentatonix.
Kevin Olusola, or K.O., has been a member of the popular group since 2011.
He is best known as the beatboxer for Pentatonix. He’s also a singer-songwriter and cellist.
The dedication for the star is scheduled for next Tuesday.
You can watch it live here.
Pentatonix is scheduled to start a tour in Japan on March 6.
