Pentatonix getting Walk of Fame star, beatboxing member from Owensboro

Pentatonix getting Walk of Fame star, beatboxing member from Owensboro
By Jill Lyman
Published: Feb. 17, 2023 at 2:00 PM CST|Updated: 18 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

OWENSBORO, Ky. (WFIE) - An Owensboro native is about to get a star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame, along with is a cappella group Pentatonix.

Kevin Olusola, or K.O., has been a member of the popular group since 2011.

He is best known as the beatboxer for Pentatonix. He’s also a singer-songwriter and cellist.

The dedication for the star is scheduled for next Tuesday.

You can watch it live here.

Pentatonix is scheduled to start a tour in Japan on March 6.

Copyright 2023 WFIE. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Police in Indiana say a 13-year-old boy was found shot to death in front of a church.
Police: 13-year-old found shot to death in front of church
Robert Watkins, 32, was arrested following an investigation of an overdose death in Bowling...
Drug overdose investigation leads to Bowling Green man’s arrest
State Representative files legislation to remove Confederate holidays from state law
Protective order placed on Glasgow Detective following investigation
Sightings in Rural Kentucky areas have increased with the start of mating season.
Coyote sightings increase with winter mating season

Latest News

Deford Bailey
Grand Ole Opry apologizes to Deford Bailey
Protective Order Issued Against Glasgow Detective
Protective Order Issued Against Glasgow Detective
Protective order placed on Glasgow Detective following investigation
Fraternities and sororities from the NPHC performed in front of the students at BGJHS. They...
WKU National Pan-Hellenic Council showcases talents, cultural display at Bowling Green Jr. High
Robert Watkins, 32, was arrested following an investigation of an overdose death in Bowling...
Drug overdose investigation leads to Bowling Green man’s arrest