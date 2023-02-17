Reynolds Lake Oconee Invitational starts team season for Lady Tops

By Will Whaley
Published: Feb. 17, 2023 at 11:38 AM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - Lady Topper Golf will open its spring team season with the Reynolds Lake Oconee Invitational hosted by Mercer on Friday.

The tournament will run three days, wrapping up on Sunday.

The 13-team field will be playing the par-72, 6,001-yard Great Waters course in Eatonton, Ga., - the home state of sophomore Catie Craig.

There are five top-100 programs in the field including No. 37 Clemson, No. 86 Georgia Southern, No. 95 Mercer, No. 98 WKU and No. 100 East Tennessee State.

Leading off the lineup is freshman Sydney Hackett who currently has the best scoring average on the team. Following her on the card is fifth-year senior Kenlie Barrett.

Craig will fill in the three-spot while senior Sarah Arnold will take the four. Rounding out the lineup is sophomore Faith Martin, earning her first start of the year.

Junior Rachel Rich will be playing in the Invitational as an individual.

Copyright 2023 WBKO. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Missing juveniles Layla Ferguson and Karlee Roberson of Scottsville, Ky
UPDATE: Allen County teens found safe
James Edward Scott, 24, was arrested after officials found meth, drug paraphernalia inside a...
Barren Co. man arrested after investigation by drug task force
Strong to severe storms are possible through this afternoon!
Strong to severe storms possible through this afternoon!
Police in Indiana say a 13-year-old boy was found shot to death in front of a church.
Police: 13-year-old found shot to death in front of church
Officers and detectives say the suspect was driving a Ford F-150
Crime Stoppers: Thief steals ATM with forklift

Latest News

Lady Tops escape in a thriller over Charlotte
Mya Meredith’s go ahead layup pushes WKU past Charlotte
Dontaie Allen puts up 24 points in WKU's overtime loss to Charlotte
Hilltoppers fall in overtime to Charlotte after second-half rally
Lady Tops escape in a thriller over Charlotte
Lady Tops escape in a thriller over Charlotte
Hilltoppers fall 68-64 to Charlotte in overtime
Hilltoppers fall 68-64 to Charlotte in overtime