Reynolds Lake Oconee Invitational starts team season for Lady Tops

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - Lady Topper Golf will open its spring team season with the Reynolds Lake Oconee Invitational hosted by Mercer on Friday.

The tournament will run three days, wrapping up on Sunday.

The 13-team field will be playing the par-72, 6,001-yard Great Waters course in Eatonton, Ga., - the home state of sophomore Catie Craig.

There are five top-100 programs in the field including No. 37 Clemson, No. 86 Georgia Southern, No. 95 Mercer, No. 98 WKU and No. 100 East Tennessee State.

Leading off the lineup is freshman Sydney Hackett who currently has the best scoring average on the team. Following her on the card is fifth-year senior Kenlie Barrett.

Craig will fill in the three-spot while senior Sarah Arnold will take the four. Rounding out the lineup is sophomore Faith Martin, earning her first start of the year.

Junior Rachel Rich will be playing in the Invitational as an individual.

