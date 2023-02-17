State Representative files legislation to remove Confederate holidays from state law

By Will Whaley
Published: Feb. 17, 2023 at 12:50 PM CST|Updated: 26 minutes ago
FRANKFORT, Ky. (WBKO) - As the country approaches President’s Day on Monday, state Representative Chad Aull, D-Lexington, said it is past time to strike three other holidays from state law that, while no longer observed, honor the Confederacy.

“Just as we removed the Jefferson Davis statue from the Capitol Rotunda in 2020, we need to remove these honorary holidays dedicated to the Confederacy,” said Aull. “Symbolically, we should take that step now, during Black History Month, but at a minimum, we need to do it before the General Assembly wraps up its work next month.”

Aull’s House Bill 211 would remove three holidays listed in KRS 2.110: Robert E. Lee Day, which is Jan. 19, and Confederate Memorial Day and Jefferson Davis Day, both of which occur on June 9.

“Kentucky has taken steps before to right past wrongs like this,” Aull said. “In 1976, for example, the General Assembly formally and finally ratified the 13th, 14th and 15th Amendments to the U.S. Constitution, even though those amendments – which ended slavery, reaffirmed citizen rights and removed race as a barrier to voting – had been in place for more than a century. Former state Representative Mae Street Kidd led that effort because, she said, ‘I am a proud Kentuckian, and I didn’t want that blot to remain on our history.’ Well, I don’t want the blot of these Confederate holidays to remain on our history.”

