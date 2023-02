BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - Elliana Beard, Miss Bowling Green USA, will compete in Miss Kentucky USA Feb. 24- 25 in Somerset.

Beard is a 20-year-old nursing student at Western Kentucky University with hopes of representing the Commonwealth of Kentucky.

She is a member of ISEC and the Kentucky Rural Health Association.

Copyright 2023 WBKO. All rights reserved.