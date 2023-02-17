WKU Tennis heads to Indiana, begins 8 match road trip

MUNCIE, Ind. (WBKO) - WKU Tennis continues the 2023 season this Saturday with a road match against Ball State in Muncie, Indiana.

Then on Sunday the squad will head to Indianapolis to face off against IUPUI.

Doubles play is set to begin at 1 p.m. on Saturday and 9 a.m. on Sunday.

“Muncie and Indianapolis this weekend to play Ball State and IUPUI, some very good opponents,” said head coach Greg Davis. “We’re going to have our hands full this weekend. IUPUI has a new coach, they have the program up and going again and doing very well. We’re going to have our hands full on the road, not just this weekend, but the next eight matches.”

The Lady Toppers are coming off a win last Friday at home against Murray State, 4-3, the first time WKU has defeated the Racers since 2020.

They improved to 6-3 on the season, while Murray State dropped to 4-2.

WKU is 1-8 all-time against Ball State, with the first match taking place in 1991.

The Lady Toppers beat the Cardinals for the first time in 2018, 4-3 in Muncie.

The sides would go on to face off four times in four years, with Ball State winning each match.

Ball State had a dual match record of 22-4 in 2021, where they lost to Vanderbilt in the NCAA Tournament, 4-0, ending their season.

In 2022, they held a record of 19-5, losing to Texas in the first round of the NCAA Tournament, 4-0.

So far in 2023, the Cardinals hold a record of 4-2 and are coming off back-to-back wins last weekend against Cleveland State and Youngstown State.

WKU is 3-4 all-time against IUPUI, with the first match taking place in 2001.

The Lady Toppers won the first meeting, 5-2 in Clarksville, Tennessee.

The sides would go on to face off four more times in the next five years, with the Jaguars winning all four matches.

In 2020, WKU won the first dual match between the two teams since 2006, 5-2 in Indianapolis.

IUPUI had a dual match record of 2-12 in 2021, with both wins coming against the DePauw Tigers.

Early in the 2022 season, the Jaguars visited The Hill for a matchup with the Lady Toppers. The Lady Toppers earned a 7-0 sweep to give them their second straight win over IUPUI.

The Jaguars have a 1-5 record in 2023 after earning their first win over Marion today, 6-1.

Copyright 2023 WBKO. All rights reserved.