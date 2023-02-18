Courtside 2-17-23: The Calm Before The Storm
BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - It’s the last Friday night of the regular season for the 2022-2023 High School Basketball year. Most teams wrapped up regular season play Thursday night but we had a few games to talk about. Lauren Floyd and Kaden Gaylord-Day also break down the upcoming District Tournaments for the 12th-16th Districts.
FINAL
Christian County 51
Warren Central 27
FINAL
Christian County 49
Warren Central 72
FINAL
Edmonson County 47
Russellville 44
District Tournaments
