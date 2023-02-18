Courtside 2-17-23: The Calm Before The Storm

By Kaden Gaylord-Day and Lauren Floyd
Published: Feb. 17, 2023
BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - It’s the last Friday night of the regular season for the 2022-2023 High School Basketball year. Most teams wrapped up regular season play Thursday night but we had a few games to talk about. Lauren Floyd and Kaden Gaylord-Day also break down the upcoming District Tournaments for the 12th-16th Districts.

FINAL

Christian County 51

Warren Central 27

FINAL

Christian County 49

Warren Central 72

FINAL

Edmonson County 47

Russellville 44

District Tournaments

