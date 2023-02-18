Drug overdose investigation leads to Bowling Green man’s arrest

By Katy Beth Boyers
Published: Feb. 17, 2023 at 6:25 PM CST|Updated: 15 minutes ago
BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - The Bowling Green-Warren County Drug Task Force, Bowling Green Police, and Kentucky State Police arrested a man following a drug investigation Friday afternoon.

Following a joint investigation of an overdose death last week, the drug task force said information was developed, which indicated 32-year-old Robert Watkins, was trafficking fentanyl pills.

A covert purchase of the pills was conducted, which led to Watkins’ arrest by KSP in a business parking lot off KY 185 North of Bowling Green.

A search warrant was executed at Watkins’ residence on Anna Sandhill Road by the Bowling Green Police Department.

Officials say they seized 290 fentanyl pills, 75 Xanax tablets, 53 grams of marijuana, 50.4 grams of Cocaine, 10 grams of meth, one stolen handgun, one additional handgun, and $17,200 in cash.

Watkins was taken to the Warren County Regional Jail pending arraignment in the Warren County District Court.

“This is another example of all law enforcement agencies in our community working together to stem the flow of Fentanyl into Bowling Green and Warren County,” Thomas Loving, director of the Bowling Green-Warren County Drug Task Force stated.

The Bowling Green-Warren County Drug Task force said the fentanyl pill is an extremely dangerous substance that has resulted in many overdose deaths.

The Bowling Green - Warren County Task Force said they seized 290 Fentanyl Pills, 75 Xanax Tablets, 53 Grams of Marijuana, 50.4 Grams of Cocaine, 10 Grams of Meth, 1 stolen Handgun, 1 additional handgun and $17,200 in cash.(Bowling Green - Warren County Drug Task Force)

