Protective order placed on Glasgow Detective following investigation

(MGN)
By Katy Beth Boyers
Published: Feb. 17, 2023 at 9:03 PM CST|Updated: 34 minutes ago
GLASGOW, Ky. (WBKO) - An Interpersonal Protective Order has been filed against a Glasgow Police Detective, following an investigation for alleged sexual assault.

That IPO went into effect against Detective Guy Turcotte Friday and will remain in effect until Feb. 17, 2024.

Court records state the victim, a pet groomer, and Turcotte first interacted at the victim’s workplace on Jan. 23.

Turcott returned a couple days later for a grooming appointment for his pet.

In court records, the victim testified that after Turcotte paid for the grooming services, he touched her inappropriately, then left.

Turcotte allegedly denied that, saying it was a hug to show gratitude.

Records stated the court was more inclined to believe the victim in this case and issue the protective order on the grounds of sexual assault.

On Feb. 10, Glasgow Police Department and Kentucky State Police were investigating a complaint involving Turcotte, and he was placed on administrative leave pending the outcome of the investigation.

Glasgow Police Department told WBKO that Turcotte remains on leave at this time.

