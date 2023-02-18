WKU National Pan-Hellenic Council showcases talents, cultural display at Bowling Green Jr. High

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - As the month of February is nearing its end, Black History Month festivities continue to inform and enrich the Bowling Green community.

Bowling Green Junior High School hosted the Western Kentucky University National Pan-Hellenic Council on Thursday, Feb. 17, to showcase WKU’s African-American Greek life and culture.

Fraternities and sororities from the NPHC performed in front of the students at BGJHS. They performed, not only to celebrate Black history but to enrich the youth about how important this month is for people of color.

”We may have different colors, calls, and gestures, but what we aim to do is create a space where everyone feels like they can be themselves. A place where I may not be a part of this group, but I am a part of the whole collective. That is what is most important is that everyone feels like they are seen, they are heard and they can be themselves,” said Gamba Flemister, coordinator of the Black Male Scholars Program at BGJHS.

Dana Beasley-Brown, a coordinator of the Youth Services Center at BGJHS and Bowling Green City Commissioner, said events like these help unify every student and faculty member in the school, regardless of the color of their skin.

“We hear from all of our students that it also helps them bridge any kind of barriers they have had between our very diverse group of students,” said Beasley-Brown. “They feel more connected to one another because they have learned about one another’s history and culture. It brings everyone together, and they have lots of fun. It is really just an inspiring event for everyone involved.”

After the fraternities and sororities took center stage, students and faculty were given the opportunity to join in on the action. This event was a celebration for everyone involved.

For more information on the WKU National Pan-Hellenic Council, click here.

