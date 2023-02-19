Bowling Green church celebrates Black History Month

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - With the month of February winding down, many Black History Month celebrations continue to showcase African American culture in Southcentral Kentucky.

Members of the community gathered together in fellowship at Cornerview Community Church to worship and celebrate Black history.

Whether it be in song, dance, poetry, or the gospel, both Black history and Jesus Christ were being celebrated at the local church.

Ryan Dearbone, President of the Bowling Green-Warren County NAACP, delivered the keynote speech. He said fighting for Black history and celebrating it is necessary, especially in today’s society.

”Anyone who is trying to say that we do not deserve to know about our history, little white kids, Asian kids, Hispanic kids, do not need to know about black history, they are just blowing smoke,” said Dearbone. “We all deserve to know about our history, our heritage, and where we are coming from. The NAACP is working to fight that.”

Dearbone also said that the more Black history that the youth of Southcentral Kentucky, and across the nation, know about, the better off this country will be in the future.

“I want my daughters to know about Black history. I want them to know about Asian history. I want them to know about Hispanic history,” said Dearbone. “I want them to know about any history that has came through this civilization. Because the more they know, the better equipped they are going to be to survive in this world.”

