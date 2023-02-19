Rainy week ahead

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - Saturday started off cold before we made a run for 50° with brilliant sunshine.

Record-breaking temperatures possible midweek (WBKO)

Sunday will be breezy with clouds and sun and a high temperature nearing 60°. Rain moves into the area on President’s Day, Monday, mainly in the morning. On-and-off rain chances will stick around throughout most of the week, with plenty of dry time if you need to run any errands. Wednesday and Thursday look especially warm with high temperatures nearing record territory. Low temperatures for next week will stay mild in the 50s overnight.

Bowling Green 3 day forecast:

SUNDAY: A mix of sun and clouds. Warmer. High 59. Low 45. Winds SW at 12 mph.

MONDAY: Mild with scattered showers. High 61. Low 48. Winds SW at 10 mph.

TUESDAY: Mostly cloudy with a stray shower possible. High 62. Low 52. Winds SW at 12 mph.

Today’s Climate Info for Bowling Green:

Today’s High: 50

Today’s Low: 21

Normal High: 52

Normal Low: 32

Record High: 72 (1913)

Record Low: -7 (1958)

Today’s Precip: T

Monthly Precip: 2.00″ (-0.55″)

Yearly Precip: 6.82″ (+0.63″)

Today’s Snowfall: 0.0″

Monthly Snowfall: T

Seasonal Snowfall: 2.5″

Today’s Sunset: 5:29 p.m.

Tomorrow’s Sunrise: 6:30 a.m.

