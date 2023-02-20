Auditions begin soon for ‘Designing Women, 2020: The Big Split’

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - The Public Theatre of Kentucky is holding an audition for the Southern Kentucky premiere of Designing Women, 2020: The Big Split by Linda Bloodworth-Thomason.

Producing Artistic Director for PTK, Amber Turner, joined Kelly Austin during Midday to talk about the opportunity to appear in the theater production of the 90′s sitcom Designing Women, with a twist.

No stage or acting experience is necessary to audition for this one-of-a-kind play that has never been ‘played’ anywhere else.

The play’s writer Bloodworth-Thomason will debut her version of this comedy in Bowling Green.

Auditions occur at the Phoenix Theatre, 545 Morris Alley, Tuesday, Feb. 28, from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m.

Be prepared to read from the script.

Visit ptkbg.org for available roles, audition materials, and more information.

