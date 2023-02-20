Christian County Pharmacy Robbed, Sheriff’s Office Investigating

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - The Christian County Sheriff’s Office is asking for the public’s help in identifying the two individuals who robbed Crofton Pharmacy and made off with a stash of pills.

In the early morning hours on Friday, two men burglarized the Crofton Pharmacy at 235 S Madisonville St. in Crofton, Kentucky.

Anyone with information related to the robbery is asked to call 270-890-1300 and leave information for Detective Pacheco.

You can also submit an anonymous tip for the Sheriff’s office on their website.

