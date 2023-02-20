Explosion at Ohio metals plant sends 13 to hospital

OAKWOOD, Ohio (WOIO/Gray News) - Multiple Northeast Ohio emergency rescue departments responded Monday afternoon to the scene of a building fire and explosion.

The incident occurred around 2:15 p.m. at the I Schumann & Co. metal supply plant on Alexander Road in Oakwood, a suburb of Cleveland.

Thirteen people, mostly with burn injuries, were transported to area hospitals, according to Oakwood Village Fire Captain Brian Dirocco.

One of the patients was transported by medical helicopter from the incident, the fire official said.

Police initially told people at nearby businesses to shelter in place because of the explosion debris.

I. Schumann and Co. released a statement about the incident:

“An explosion of unknown origin struck our Bedford, Ohio facility today resulting in injuries to employees and significant damage to the facility. Our efforts now are focused on supporting the first responders who came on scene quickly to help our employees. The safety and health of our employees is our top priority and we commit to ensuring they receive the medical care they need. We will work alongside investigators in their search for answers as part of our commitment to Northeast Ohio where we have been operating for more than 100 years. Our thoughts and prayers are with our team members and their families at this difficult time.”

Employees at Rose Colored Gaming, located across the street from the plant, told WOIO debris from the explosion damaged cars in their parking lot and hit the roof of their building.

“Looks like a volcano erupted,” a Rose Colored Gaming employee said.

Construction worker Nathan Vapenik was working at a site next to the explosion when it happened. He said he saw several containers fly hundreds of feet in the air and they felt a shockwave from the explosion.

Smoke from the explosion was seen from miles away.

