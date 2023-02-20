Local dentist talks about National Children’s Dental Health Month

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - Dr. Scott Barbee with Barbee Dental in Bowling Green appeared on Midday to talk about the importance of National Children’s Dental Health Month.

Dr. Barbee spoke about how important it is to develop good oral hygiene from an early age, what age is a good age to start taking your child to the dentist, how to deal with a child fearful of going to the dentist, and more.

For information on National Children’s Dental Health Month, call 270-393-9925 or visit www.barbeedental.com.

Barbee Dental, Family, and Pediatric Dentistry is at 1830 Destiny Lann Ste. 119, Bowling Green, KY 42104.

Copyright 2023 WBKO. All rights reserved.