Local dentist talks about National Children’s Dental Health Month

for more information on dental care for your child or yourself...you can call...(270) 393-9925 or online at WWW.BARBEE DENTAL.COM
By Kelly Austin
Published: Feb. 20, 2023 at 1:44 PM CST|Updated: 16 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - Dr. Scott Barbee with Barbee Dental in Bowling Green appeared on Midday to talk about the importance of National Children’s Dental Health Month.

Dr. Barbee spoke about how important it is to develop good oral hygiene from an early age, what age is a good age to start taking your child to the dentist, how to deal with a child fearful of going to the dentist, and more.

For information on National Children’s Dental Health Month, call 270-393-9925 or visit www.barbeedental.com.

Barbee Dental, Family, and Pediatric Dentistry is at 1830 Destiny Lann Ste. 119, Bowling Green, KY 42104.

Copyright 2023 WBKO. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Police arrested 33-year-old Eddie Louis Smith and charged him with one count of aggravated...
Police: Burger King employee shoots customer, self in drive-thru in Mississippi
Actress Rebel Wilson announces she is engaged to girlfriend Ramona Agruma.
Rebel Wilson announces engagement to girlfriend
The revival at Asbury University in Wilmore, Ky. had a festival-like atmosphere on Saturday,...
Asbury University addresses public safety concerns, schedules end of revival on campus
Protective order placed on Glasgow Detective following investigation
Alexandria Borys was killed in a Kroger parking lot on Valentine's Day.
26-year-old mother shot by stranger after argument in grocery store parking lot

Latest News

Designing Women 2020: The Big Split Auditions happening Feb 28th
Auditions begin soon for ‘Designing Women, 2020: The Big Split’
Police respond.
One dead after early morning fire in Warren County
February is National Children's Dental Health Month
February is National Children's Dental Health Month
The Logan County Career & Technical Center has been selected to present at the Kentucky State...
Logan County Career & Technical Center selected to speak at state capitol