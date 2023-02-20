Logan Co. juveniles arrested for third burglary in two months

Logan County Sheriff's Office
Logan County Sheriff's Office
By Kelly Dean
Published: Feb. 20, 2023 at 11:04 AM CST|Updated: 27 minutes ago
LOGAN COUNTY, Ky. (WBKO) - Three juveniles in Logan County were arrested on Sunday following an investigation into a burglary, and this wasn’t the first time.

On Sunday just before 4 a.m., the Logan County Sheriff’s Office was dispatched to the Adairville Market after an alarm call. Authorities arrived on scene and saw the front glass had been broken out.

According to a press release, one of the deputies had recently worked a burglary back on December 22 which involved three juveniles. He contacted the mother and learned they were again involved in this particular burglary, officials said.

Officials say the three juveniles stole alcohol and vape pens from the market in Sunday’s alleged crime.

They were arrested and charged with Burglary 3rd degree, TBUT or disp. from building $500<$100, criminal mischief 1st degree, and a minor in possession of alcohol.

Meanwhile, authorities had been investigating a third burglary incident from December 24 at the Adairville Market which was unsolved, however, they connected these three juveniles again to this burglary.

The three were also charged with similar offenses relating to that burglary.

