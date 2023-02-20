Logan County Career & Technical Center selected to speak at state capitol

Students will be highlighting manufacturing, health science, and business pathways related to the lessons they've learned in school.
By William Battle
Published: Feb. 20, 2023 at 12:02 PM CST|Updated: 25 minutes ago
RUSSELLVILLE, Ky. (WBKO) - The Logan County Career & Technical Center has been selected to present at the Kentucky State Capitol for the Career and Technology Education Showcase, and the Kentucky School Board Association Annual Conference this week.

In October, the Kentucky Department of Education (KDE) Office of Career and Technical Education (CTE) issued a mini-grant application for the 2022-2023 CTE Showcase. School districts within the Commonwealth applied on behalf of individual schools for “United We Learn: Empowering Kentucky Career and Technical Education.”

The grant was available for 20 schools to showcase their programs by sharing displays of projects explaining the benefits of CTE in schools. Awarding of the grant allows the school to support transportation, substitutes for teachers, and additional materials or equipment to support the student displays.

“It empowers those students to transition into a workplace,” said Beth Frogue, Principal of the Logan County Career & Technical Center, “Right now employers are looking for that. They’re looking for a more skilled employee.”

The school allows students to pick up certifications and skills valuable to the workforce while they are still in high school, giving them a jump on the competition and setting them up for a better opportunity for success.

The showcase will take place on Tuesday, February 21 at the Kentucky State Capitol from 1 to 4 p.m. (EST). The student displays will be set up for legislators, special guests, and the general public.

The student displays will also be featured at the Kentucky School Board Association (KSBA) Annual Conference will be held at the Galt House Hotel in Louisville on February 24, from 11 am to 5 pm (EST).

