Metaphysical shop holds tarot card readings for Bowling Green community

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - Those interested in getting an insight into their life had that opportunity at Green Earth Stones Metaphysical Shop on Sunday afternoon with an event known as “Tarot and Tea.”

The event hosted tarot card readers, and invited guests of all ages to come practice and learn about the art of card reading.

Card readers of all skill levels were welcome to participate with the card readers, using store-provided cards, or cards brought from home.

The practice of card reading is said to assist those wanting to gain a deeper understanding of themselves and their cards. This can be useful to anyone feeling down, or lost.

“If you are feeling a little low, coming to practice cards with like-minded individuals will usually kind of bring your spirits up,” said Emily Simpson, an employee of Green Earth Stones Metaphysical Shop.

If you’re interested in reading Tarot Cards, or are looking to learn more about the practice, you can visit the Green Earth Stones Metaphysical Shop on the bypass, or visit their website.

Copyright 2023 WBKO. All rights reserved.