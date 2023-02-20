Mild Tuesday before a record warm Wednesday!

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - Our President’s Day started with some light rain before finishing with some sunshine. Tuesday doesn’t look to shabby, just a bit cooler with a north wind before temps take off Wednesday!

Two record temperatures will be challenged this week

Tuesday looks mainly dry with a mix of sun and clouds. It will be slightly cooler but still mild Tuesday afternoon. On Wednesday, we’ll make a run for record territory with highs in the mid-to-upper 70s! There will also be a decent chance at rain and perhaps a thunderstorm Wednesday night. Thursday is warm once again with highs in the upper 70s, putting us near record territory another time. Much colder temperatures are set to arrive Thursday night into Friday with temperatures falling back into the 30s. After a seasonably cool Friday, we warm back up this weekend with shower chances returning.

Bowling Green 3 day forecast: .

TUESDAY: Clouds with some sun. A bit cooler. High 60. Low 52. Winds N at 7 mph.

WEDNESDAY: Breezy with showers likely late. Record warm temperatures. High 77. Low 62. Winds SW at 16 mph.

THURSDAY: Mostly sunny and breezy. Near-record warm temperatures. High 78. Low 35. Winds SW at 16 mph.

Today’s Climate Info for Bowling Green:

Today’s High: 65

Today’s Low: 52

Normal High: 52

Normal Low: 32

Record High: 79 (2018)

Record Low: -4 (2015)

Today’s Precip: 0.01″

Monthly Precip: 2.01″ (-0.84″)

Yearly Precip: 6.83″ (+0.34″)

Today’s Snowfall: 0.0″

Monthly Snowfall: T

Seasonal Snowfall: 2.5″

Today’s Sunset: 5:31 p.m.

Tomorrow’s Sunrise: 6:27 a.m.

Allergy/Health:

Tree pollen: Moderate

UV: 2 (Low)

Copyright 2023 WBKO. All rights reserved.