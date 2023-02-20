One dead after early morning fire in Warren County

Police respond.
Police respond.(WBKO)
By Kelly Dean
Published: Feb. 20, 2023 at 12:37 PM CST|Updated: 17 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

RICHARDSVILLE, Ky. (WBKO) - Multiple agencies are investigating after a fatal fire investigation in Warren County.

Just before 4 a.m. Monday, Richardsville Volunteer Fire Department responded to the 600 block of Penns Chapel Road where a house was fully engulfed in flames.

After the fire was distinguished, officials located a deceased person inside the home.

A house fire in Warren County early Monday morning has claimed one person and remains under investigation.

Both WCSO and Bowling Green Fire Investigators responded and the State Fire Marshal was notified.

The identity of the victim will be released once all family has been notified.

Copyright 2023 WBKO. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Police arrested 33-year-old Eddie Louis Smith and charged him with one count of aggravated...
Police: Burger King employee shoots customer, self in drive-thru in Mississippi
Actress Rebel Wilson announces she is engaged to girlfriend Ramona Agruma.
Rebel Wilson announces engagement to girlfriend
The revival at Asbury University in Wilmore, Ky. had a festival-like atmosphere on Saturday,...
Asbury University addresses public safety concerns, schedules end of revival on campus
Protective order placed on Glasgow Detective following investigation
Alexandria Borys was killed in a Kroger parking lot on Valentine's Day.
26-year-old mother shot by stranger after argument in grocery store parking lot

Latest News

February is National Children's Dental Health Month
February is National Children's Dental Health Month
The Logan County Career & Technical Center has been selected to present at the Kentucky State...
Logan County Career & Technical Center selected to speak at state capitol
Logan Co Career & Technical Center to showcase student work in Frankfort this week
Logan Co Career & Technical Center to showcase student work in Frankfort this week
Logan County Sheriff's Office
Logan Co. juveniles arrested for third burglary in two months