One dead after early morning fire in Warren County

RICHARDSVILLE, Ky. (WBKO) - Multiple agencies are investigating after a fatal fire investigation in Warren County.

Just before 4 a.m. Monday, Richardsville Volunteer Fire Department responded to the 600 block of Penns Chapel Road where a house was fully engulfed in flames.

After the fire was distinguished, officials located a deceased person inside the home.

Both WCSO and Bowling Green Fire Investigators responded and the State Fire Marshal was notified.

The identity of the victim will be released once all family has been notified.

