Police: 5 shot, including child, along New Orleans parade route

Police say the five victims include a young girl, a woman and two men. One of them is in...
Police say the five victims include a young girl, a woman and two men. One of them is in critical condition.(Gray News, file)
By FOX 8 Staff and Gray News staff
Published: Feb. 20, 2023 at 1:10 AM CST|Updated: 34 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - Police say five people were shot along a Mardi Gras parade route in uptown New Orleans, prompting the Krewe of Bacchus to stop.

The incident happened Sunday at the intersection of St. Charles Avenue and Terpsichore Street, WVUE reports. Police say the five victims include a young girl, a woman and two men.

EMS transported at least four of the victims to the hospital for treatment. Police say one of the victims is in critical condition.

One person was initially detained at the scene in connection with the incident.

The investigation is ongoing.

Copyright 2023 WVUE via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Protective order placed on Glasgow Detective following investigation
Robert Watkins, 32, was arrested following an investigation of an overdose death in Bowling...
Drug overdose investigation leads to Bowling Green man’s arrest
Police arrested 33-year-old Eddie Louis Smith and charged him with one count of aggravated...
Police: Burger King employee shoots customer, self in drive-thru in Mississippi
Stephen Heinrich was arrested following an investigation searching for offenders sharing child...
Hardin County man charged with 100 counts of child pornography possession, distribution
Deford Bailey
Grand Ole Opry apologizes to Deford Bailey

Latest News

Four women shot along Uptown parade route
Four women shot along Uptown parade route
Monday's weapons firings follow an intercontinental ballistic missile launch Saturday and North...
North Korea fires 2 missiles in tests condemned by neighbors
Christian County Sheriff's looking for 2 suspects in Pharmacy Burglary.
Christian County Pharmacy Robbed, Sheriff’s Office Investigating
Athena Strand, 7, was allegedly killed by a former delivery driver after he dropped off a...
Delivery driver indicted in 7-year-old Texas girl’s murder