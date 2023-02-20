Record-breaking temperatures possible this week

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - A mild yet quiet end to our Sunday, but we won’t stay quiet for much longer.

Rain moves in for President's Day (WBKO)

Rain is likely during the daytime hours on Monday, President’s Day, with highs in the lower 60s. Tuesday looks mostly dry with a slim chance for a spotty shower and highs in the 60s. Wednesday will make a run for record territory with highs in the middle 70s! There will also be a decent chance at rain and perhaps a thunderstorm on Wednesday. Thursday will be even warmer with highs in the upper 70s, putting us near record territory once again. Much colder temperatures are set to arrive Thursday night into Friday with temperatures falling back into the 30s. We’re already looking at rain chances for next weekend, but temperatures will be heating back up.

Bowling Green 3 day forecast: .

MONDAY: Mild with scattered showers. High 61. Low 48. Winds SW at 10 mph.

TUESDAY: Mostly cloudy with a stray shower possible. High 62. Low 52. Winds SW at 12 mph.

WEDNESDAY: Breezy and warm with showers likely. High 75. Low 62. Winds SW at 16 mph.

Today’s Climate Info for Bowling Green:

Today’s High: 63

Today’s Low: 32

Normal High: 52

Normal Low: 32

Record High: 76 (2018)

Record Low: -7 (2015)

Today’s Precip: T

Monthly Precip: 2.00″ (-0.70″)

Yearly Precip: 6.82″ (+0.48″)

Today’s Snowfall: 0.0″

Monthly Snowfall: T

Seasonal Snowfall: 2.5″

Today’s Sunset: 5:30 p.m.

Tomorrow’s Sunrise: 6:29 a.m.

Copyright 2023 WBKO. All rights reserved.