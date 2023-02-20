Revival continues in small Ky. town as university works to move services off campus

By Phil Pendleton
Published: Feb. 20, 2023 at 10:54 AM CST|Updated: 2 hours ago
WILMORE, Ky. (WKYT) - The revival continues at a small central Kentucky Christian university.

People are still flocking to Asbury University in Wilmore where a spontaneous revival that broke out on February 8 is still ongoing. The university is now changing some things to accommodate the thousands of people who are coming.

In a statement released Saturday, the university announced the revival will soon be moving off its campus.

Inside Hughes Auditorium, the chapel service is returning to more of its normal routine. They are going to let the public in at 2 p.m. Monday for the final public service.

This follows a weekend where there were possibly 10 to 20 thousand people in the tiny town of Wilmore. We spoke with one couple who came from Indianapolis, and they have a simple answer for why this is happening.

“You know, thousands of years ago, Jesus was here in the flesh and in his earthly ministry, and people came to him. Thousands of people followed him. They wanted to see him and to hear him. They wanted to be close to him,” said Heath Myers.

The Asbury University website has a lot of information on the scheduling of events.

They are still trying got find a location, possibly several locations, to continue public services as people continue to want to come to the small town and take part in the revival.

After Monday’s 2 p.m. public service, another youth-only, 25 and under service will take place this evening and other days up until Thursday.

