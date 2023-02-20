Sanders named C-USA Player of the Week

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - After the Hilltoppers went 4-1 over the weekend, Conference USA announced Monday that WKU infielder Taylor Sanders was named Player of the Week, collecting the third weekly award nod of her career.

The senior from Shelbyville, Tenn. opened up Friday morning in the first game of the Hilltoppers run at the Carolina Classic with a three-run shot over the left field fence for WKU’s first home run of the season against Delaware.

Later that afternoon, Sanders hit two more solo home runs against ETSU, making her grand total three home runs in a single day, while she went three-for-four at the plate against the Buccaneers.

Saturday and Sunday’s shutouts against George Washington and Campbell drew in three more RBIs and .375 and .370 hitting clips, respectfully.

In total, the third baseman batted up a .375 average, collecting eight RBIs for a 1.000 slugging clip over five games through the weekend.

The Hilltoppers are back this weekend, starting Friday, Feb 24 to host the annual Hilltopper Classic, before staying at home at the WKU Softball Complex for three weekends. WKU will see Central Michigan and Illinois State Friday, before taking on Central Michigan and Jacksonville Saturday, and wrapping up the weekend against Illinois State Sunday morning.

