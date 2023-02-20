Sports Connection 2-19-23: Glasgow Scotties softball and Barren County Trojans baseball

Sports Connection 2/19/23 - Segment 1

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - We’re a month away from the official start of Spring, so that means softball and baseball season is upon us. Lauren Floyd and Brian Webb sit down with Glasgow softball head coach Kaleb Crowe and junior catcher/outfielder Lucy Richardson as well as Barren County baseball head coach Derrick Alfonso and senior first baseman/pitcher Brayden Brown.

Sports Connection 2/19/23 - Kaleb Crowe and Lucy Richardson

Sports Connection 2/19/23 - Derrick Alfonso and Brayden Brown

