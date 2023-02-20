Sports Connection 2-19-23: Glasgow Scotties softball and Barren County Trojans baseball
Published: Feb. 20, 2023 at 5:06 PM CST|Updated: 30 minutes ago
BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - We’re a month away from the official start of Spring, so that means softball and baseball season is upon us. Lauren Floyd and Brian Webb sit down with Glasgow softball head coach Kaleb Crowe and junior catcher/outfielder Lucy Richardson as well as Barren County baseball head coach Derrick Alfonso and senior first baseman/pitcher Brayden Brown.
