Warren County Courthouse gets approved for renovation

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - Warren County Fiscal Court magistrates unanimously approved a bid for the replacement of the flooring on the historic courthouse’s second floor.

This approval will be the beginning of renovations to update and upgrade the space occupied by the Warren County Fiscal Court and the Warren County Treasurer.

“Some refreshing to give it a little fresher look to make it a little more in line with what Warren County is. A lot of it will happen this summer. We’re just now taking bids and starting that process but we anticipate most of the work will be done in the summertime, ”said Doug Gorman, Warren County Judge Executive.

Disruptions to regular business at the courthouse are projected to be minimal, with the temporary movement of some county offices and the relocation of fiscal court meetings.

“We might have to move our fiscal court meetings,” Gorman said. “Of course, we’ll have plenty of notifications.”

This will be the first major renovation in the courthouse since the early 1970′s.

