14th and 15th district high school girls basketball semifinals
BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - Monday night kicked off district tournaments around the region as we had the semifinal rounds of girls high school basketball for the 14th and 15th districts.
For the 14th district tournament held at Greenwood High School, #1 seed Bowling Green took on #4 seed Warren Central. The Lady Purples dominated from start to finish winning 63 to 26.
In the following 14th district semifinal game, #2 seed South Warren battled #3 Greenwood. This matchup was a barn burner, and a 3-pointer by Leia Trinh with 2.8 seconds left in the game punched the Lady Gators ticket to the championship game with a 48-45 win. Greenwood will now face Bowling Green on Thursday in the title game.
Over at Warren East for the 15th district semifinals, #1 seed Barren County took on #4 seed Warren East. The Trojanettes rolled from start to finish taking the win 56 to 22.
Following that matchup, #2 seed Allen County-Scottsville went head-to-head with #3 seed Glasgow. The Lady Scotties came back in the second half after a hot start by ACS to win 53 to 51. Glasgow will now face Barren County on Thursday in the championship game.
12th, 13th, and 16th district semifinal scores
