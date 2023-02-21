Black Male Scholars program addresses academic achievement gaps

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - The Black Male Scholars program at Bowling Green Junior High School is an approach aiming to be intentional about supporting young men of color, both academically and socially.

To help the future of these students, the program teaches content through the lens of African American history and culture.

Historical perspectives integrated into the curriculum allow students to put their lessons into context and find a place where they can fit in with the lessons.

“We want them to see themselves in our textbooks,” said Robert Lightning, principal of BGJHS. “We want them to understand that they fit into whatever it is that we’re discussing in class so that learning is meaningful.”

Lightning and Program Coordinator Gambia Flemister, seek to help participants overcome some of the adverse childhood experiences that are faced by many students of color.

“Just looking at our discipline data, particularly our academic data and the disparity between how our African American males are scoring in comparison to our other students, we just wanted to take again a very strategic and intentional approach to support them academically and socially, ” said Lightning.

One of the leading factors in the disparity in academic performance is the difference in experiences at school and at home. Most institutions still see gaps in student equity based on race, income, and ethnicity.

Students in the program participate in related arts and extracurricular activities and are taught the importance of community, collaboration, and fellowship.

“We just want to make sure that they understand that they have the intellect to be academically successful,” Lightning said.

Incoming sixth-grade students can qualify for the program by submitting an application and letters of recommendation from community members and school staff. Select applicants will be interviewed to determine eligibility for the program.

Applications for next year’s program can be found on the BGJHS website and are due by March 3.

