Fmr. Ky. lawmaker suing man accused of killing daughter
By WKYT News Staff and Phil Pendleton
Published: Feb. 21, 2023 at 11:00 AM CST|Updated: 2 hours ago
MADISON COUNTY, Ky. (WKYT) - A former state lawmaker is suing his daughter’s accused killer.

State troopers say Shannon Gilday broke into Wesley Morgan’s home and killed his daughter, Jordan.

Wednesday will mark one year since her death.

Court records show Morgan filed a wrongful death suit against Gilday on Monday. Gilday’s mother and a list of unidentified people are also on the suit.

The suit claims Gilday’s mother helped him plan the home invasion.

Gilday’s next criminal court appearance will be in March.

