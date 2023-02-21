Gov. Beshear visits Edmonson Co. High School, delivers $10 million check

Gov. Andy Beshear (D-KY) delivered a $10 million check to Edmonson County High School.
Gov. Andy Beshear (D-KY) delivered a $10 million check to Edmonson County High School.
By Derek Parham
Published: Feb. 20, 2023 at 7:16 PM CST|Updated: 48 minutes ago
BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - Governor Andy Beshear delivered a number of grants to the Edmonson County community today, including a $10 million check towards Edmonson County High School’s vocational center.

ECHS opened in 1981, and since then, Principal Jonathan Williams says the school has seen almost no renovations.

“The need that our students have to attain the skills to have those competitive jobs has changed since 1981, obviously,” said Williams. “The economy’s a lot different, so this is just a huge opportunity for us.”

Beshear delivered the school’s check, as well as grants to the Edmonson County Tourism Board and the Edmonson County Water District, speaking to the importance of creating future opportunities for the community.

“I think that our job is to empower our young people. Not to pick for them, but if you’re ready to go directly into work, let’s help you along that path, let’s get you training in a facility like this,” said Beshear.

Principal Williams said that an update like this is overdue for the high school, and will help create lasting change throughout the community. According to Williams, only 25 percent of the school’s graduates go on to attend college. With this investment, he hopes to give students the tools to create a successful future.

“We want to break generational poverty in a community that’s known for high poverty rates, and you do that with skills, and you do that with education,” said Williams. “And so our focus is to do that and help our students have a much brighter future. And not only them but every generation after them.”

School officials and Beshear both hope that through this investment, students can begin to work towards a more fulfilling future, whether through a vocational program or through a four-year university.

“Right now we’ve got a chance to do right by every single one of our graduating seniors. The goal is to not let one fall through the cracks, but to ultimately help everyone find success,” said Beshear.

New information released in murder investigation in Madisonville
Three Logan County juveniles arrested for third burglary on two months
One dead after a early morning fire in Warren County
Renovations coming to Warren County Courthouse
