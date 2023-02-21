Man’s arm pinned under vehicle in Muhlenberg Co. accident

MUHLENBERG CO., Ky. (WBKO) - Kentucky State Police are investigating an accident that happened on Tuesday, Feb 21 around 8:05 am on the Western Kentucky Parkway in Muhlenberg Co.

The preliminary investigation shows that a 1993 Ford Explorer driven by 38-year-old Bronzson Lane of Princeton, KY was traveling Eastbound on the Western Kentucky Parkway.

KSP says the vehicle entered the median and then crossed both Westbound lanes before hitting the guardrail off the Westbound shoulder of the roadway.

The vehicle then overturned on its side, pinning the driver’s arm underneath.

Lane was freed by the Graham and Wendell H Ford Regional Training Center Fire Departments and transported by helicopter to Vanderbilt University Medical Center in Nashville, TN.

The investigation continues.

