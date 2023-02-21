Man’s arm pinned under vehicle in Muhlenberg Co. accident

Single vehicle accident sends man to hospital
Single vehicle accident sends man to hospital(Gray News)
By Kelly Austin
Published: Feb. 21, 2023 at 11:06 AM CST|Updated: 6 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MUHLENBERG CO., Ky. (WBKO) - Kentucky State Police are investigating an accident that happened on Tuesday, Feb 21 around 8:05 am on the Western Kentucky Parkway in Muhlenberg Co.

The preliminary investigation shows that a 1993 Ford Explorer driven by 38-year-old Bronzson Lane of Princeton, KY was traveling Eastbound on the Western Kentucky Parkway.

KSP says the vehicle entered the median and then crossed both Westbound lanes before hitting the guardrail off the Westbound shoulder of the roadway.

The vehicle then overturned on its side, pinning the driver’s arm underneath.

Lane was freed by the Graham and Wendell H Ford Regional Training Center Fire Departments and transported by helicopter to Vanderbilt University Medical Center in Nashville, TN.

The investigation continues.

Copyright 2023 WBKO. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Police respond.
One dead after early morning fire in Warren County
People are still flocking to Asbury University in Wilmore where a spontaneous revival broke out...
Revival continues in small Ky. town as university works to move services off campus
Hunter Chase Nance
Deputies: Woman escaped from man who kidnapped her to kill her ‘for the thrill’
Logan County Sheriff's Office
Logan Co. juveniles arrested for third burglary in two months
The Amber Alert issued for a Georgia infant on Monday has been canceled.
Amber Alert issued in Georgia for 4-month-old baby canceled

Latest News

Brent Spence Bridge update
Firms sought to kickstart construction on the Brent Spence Bridge corridor project
18-year-old William Arant
McLean County murder suspect set to appear in court
Public Meeting Held to Discuss Smalltown Road Study
Public Meeting Held to Discuss Smalltown Road Study
Gov. Andy Beshear (D-KY) delivered a $10 million check to Edmonson County High School.
Gov. Beshear visits Edmonson Co. High School, delivers $10 million check