McLean County murder suspect set to appear in court

MCLEAN CO., Ky. (WFIE) - The man accused in a McLean County murder is scheduled to be in court.

State troopers say 18-year-old William Arant killed 20-year-old Steven Powell.

[Previous Story: McLean Co. murder suspect captured in Owensboro]

Kentucky State Police troopers were called to the shooting on February 9.

They say they found Powell with an apparent gunshot wound on his abdomen.

We’re told he later died at the hospital.

Arant is charged with burglary and murder.

After his arraignment Tuesday morning, he is scheduled to be back in court Wednesday for a pre-trial conference.

18-year-old William Arant (Daviess County Jail)

