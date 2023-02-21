Record-breaking warmth ahead

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - We were mild today at 64°, but we’ll go even warmer tomorrow!

Rain chances move in Tuesday through Wednesday

A Wind Advisory will impact our area tomorrow as wind gusts could reach over 40 mph at times. Record-shattering warmth will be likely for Wednesday as temperatures soar into the upper 70s. We’ll have one chance for rain overnight and then another chance for rain Wednesday evening. Thursday will bring another shot for record-breaking warmth with a high temperature of 80° expected. Temperatures Thursday night into Friday will crash down into the 30s after the passage of a cold front. Friday will feel much cooler with highs struggling to reach the middle 50s.

This weekend will bring more shower chances that will continue into the beginning of the workweek. Temperatures will be cool on Saturday in the 50s, but we should rebound into the 60s by Sunday. Monday will even bring another chance for highs in the 70s.

Bowling Green 3 day forecast: .

WEDNESDAY: Windy with showers likely late. Record warm temperatures. High 77. Low 65. Winds SW at 20, gusts to 40 mph.

THURSDAY: Mostly sunny and breezy. Record warm temperatures. High 80. Low 37. Winds SW at 16 mph.

FRIDAY: Much colder. High 53. Low 36. Winds N at 10 mph.

Today’s Climate Info for Bowling Green:

Today’s High: 64

Today’s Low: 42

Normal High: 53

Normal Low: 33

Record High: 75 (1930)

Record Low: -2 (1870)

Today’s Precip: 0.00″

Monthly Precip: 2.01″ (-0.99″)

Yearly Precip: 6.83″ (+0.19″)

Today’s Snowfall: 0.0″

Monthly Snowfall: T

Seasonal Snowfall: 2.5″

Today’s Sunset: 5:32 p.m.

Tomorrow’s Sunrise: 6:26 a.m.

Allergy/Health:

Tree pollen: Moderate

UV: 2 (Low)

Copyright 2023 WBKO. All rights reserved.