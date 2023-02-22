12 people from four different states charged in Federal Meth Conspiracy
BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - On Feb. 15, a federal grand jury in Bowling Green, returned a two-count indictment. 12 people were charged with conspiring to possess with the intent to distribute methamphetamine.
According to the indictment, the following people were each charged with conspiracy to possess with the intent to distribute over 500 grams of methamphetamine between July 2022 and Feb. 14, 2023:
Chance Morton, 34, of Owensboro, Kentucky
Nicholas Stallings, 38, of Forest Park, Georgia
George James, 52, of Hawesville, Kentucky
Desmond Morton, 38, of Owensboro, Kentucky
Morgan Anderson, 36, of Owensboro, Kentucky
William Simmons, 49, of Owensboro, Kentucky
Johnny Albury, 55, of Owensboro, Kentucky
Charles Hudson, 44, of Vero Beach, Florida
Ellis Parker, 64, of Owensboro, Kentucky
Willie Mosley, 55, of Hagerstown, Maryland
Brian Ray, 36, of Philpot, Kentucky and
Lindsay R. Harper, 39, of Hawesville, Kentucky.
The defendants are in custody and scheduled to make their initial court appearances before a U.S. Magistrate Judge of the U.S. District Court for the Western District of Kentucky tomorrow.
If convicted, all defendants face a mandatory minimum sentence of 10 years and a maximum sentence of life in prison.
