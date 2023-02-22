12 people from four different states charged in Federal Meth Conspiracy

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - On Feb. 15, a federal grand jury in Bowling Green, returned a two-count indictment. 12 people were charged with conspiring to possess with the intent to distribute methamphetamine.

According to the indictment, the following people were each charged with conspiracy to possess with the intent to distribute over 500 grams of methamphetamine between July 2022 and Feb. 14, 2023:

Chance Morton, 34, of Owensboro, Kentucky

Nicholas Stallings, 38, of Forest Park, Georgia

George James, 52, of Hawesville, Kentucky

Desmond Morton, 38, of Owensboro, Kentucky

Morgan Anderson, 36, of Owensboro, Kentucky

William Simmons, 49, of Owensboro, Kentucky

Johnny Albury, 55, of Owensboro, Kentucky

Charles Hudson, 44, of Vero Beach, Florida

Ellis Parker, 64, of Owensboro, Kentucky

Willie Mosley, 55, of Hagerstown, Maryland

Brian Ray, 36, of Philpot, Kentucky and

Lindsay R. Harper, 39, of Hawesville, Kentucky.

The defendants are in custody and scheduled to make their initial court appearances before a U.S. Magistrate Judge of the U.S. District Court for the Western District of Kentucky tomorrow.

If convicted, all defendants face a mandatory minimum sentence of 10 years and a maximum sentence of life in prison.

